Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Buys 374 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,032 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $1,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALLE. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allegion during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Allegion by 123.1% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 261 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegion in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Allegion by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 323 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Allegion from $119.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays downgraded Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $130.00 to $119.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Allegion in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Vertical Research lowered Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Longbow Research downgraded Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allegion has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.29.

ALLE traded down $1.02 on Thursday, reaching $126.57. The stock had a trading volume of 147,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,340. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.12. Allegion plc has a fifty-two week low of $95.94 and a fifty-two week high of $128.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.10 and a 200-day moving average of $110.49.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.21. Allegion had a return on equity of 55.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $917.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.53%.

In related news, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 4,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $449,595.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,031.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

