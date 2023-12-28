Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 28.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,554 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $2,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSL stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $314.64. 15,985 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,792. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $203.65 and a 52-week high of $318.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $278.73 and a 200 day moving average of $268.32.

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.11. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.66 earnings per share. Carlisle Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 14.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.66%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.14.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

