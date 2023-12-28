Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Has $15.91 Million Stock Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $15,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GWW. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 64.2% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new position in W.W. Grainger during the second quarter worth $355,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in W.W. Grainger during the second quarter worth $208,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 6.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,164,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. 71.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W.W. Grainger Price Performance

Shares of GWW traded down $5.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $826.20. The stock had a trading volume of 13,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,069. The company’s fifty day moving average is $783.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $746.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.69. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $534.01 and a 52 week high of $841.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.11.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $9.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.85 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 58.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.27 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 3,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $735.85, for a total transaction of $2,530,588.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,811,662.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other W.W. Grainger news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 2,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $788.68, for a total transaction of $1,954,349.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,095,558.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matt Fortin sold 3,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $735.85, for a total transaction of $2,530,588.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,462 shares in the company, valued at $1,811,662.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,167 shares of company stock worth $4,685,312 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GWW has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $825.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $759.00.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

