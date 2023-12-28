Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.20 Million Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,855 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 96,355.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 236,738,760 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $205,354,303,000 after buying an additional 236,493,322 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 6.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,681,688 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,481,646,000 after buying an additional 1,836,795 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.7% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,822,521 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $24,133,853,000 after buying an additional 468,493 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,941,449 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,695,521,000 after buying an additional 309,326 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 10.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,602,239 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,443,709,000 after buying an additional 788,551 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $4.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1,121.97. The stock had a trading volume of 450,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,653,339. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $966.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $900.06. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $548.01 and a 12-month high of $1,151.82. The stock has a market cap of $525.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.96 by $0.10. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.43% and a net margin of 39.31%. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 42.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $5.25 per share. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 63.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $950.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 1st. Mizuho increased their price target on Broadcom from $840.00 to $960.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $944.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Broadcom

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 800 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,140.30, for a total transaction of $912,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $923,643. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total transaction of $21,793,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 229,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,406,403.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,140.30, for a total value of $912,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $923,643. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,943 shares of company stock worth $47,543,682 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.