Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.33 Million Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,525 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the third quarter worth $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 314.3% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 209.1% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total value of $19,144,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,106,763.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total transaction of $1,083,880.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,686,420.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total value of $19,144,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,106,763.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,466 shares of company stock valued at $22,290,302 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of ADBE traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $595.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 423,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,112,491. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $318.60 and a 1-year high of $633.89. The stock has a market cap of $271.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.46, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $587.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $543.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Barclays raised Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $680.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Adobe from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Adobe from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Adobe from $565.00 to $611.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $615.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADBE

Adobe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.