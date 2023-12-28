Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.66 Million Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,532 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 601 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its position in Oracle by 3.1% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 73,791 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $6,105,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Oracle by 2.9% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,467 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Oracle by 29.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 588,460 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $48,686,000 after buying an additional 132,920 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 79.6% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,854 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 125.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,995 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

ORCL stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $106.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,203,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,143,758. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $80.70 and a 1 year high of $127.54. The company has a market capitalization of $291.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.43.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Oracle had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 703.26%. The business had revenue of $12.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.20%.

In other Oracle news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $264,492.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,023.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Oracle news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $264,492.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,023.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total transaction of $1,728,126.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,686,421.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,950 shares of company stock valued at $2,252,948 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ORCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Oracle from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $121.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.14.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

