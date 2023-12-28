Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.75 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,690 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 87.5% in the third quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 12,808 shares during the period. Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 274,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 42,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nova R Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 31,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VWO stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.17. 2,671,645 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,011,007. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.82 and its 200-day moving average is $40.33. The stock has a market cap of $73.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $37.46 and a 52 week high of $43.22.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

