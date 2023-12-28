Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Has $7.60 Million Stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 508 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $7,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MKC. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total transaction of $128,740.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 55,174 shares in the company, valued at $3,551,550.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MKC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.20.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Down 0.2 %

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $68.10. The company had a trading volume of 155,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,599,938. The firm has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.67. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $59.13 and a 1 year high of $94.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.54.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 3rd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 14.15%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is presently 65.00%.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

