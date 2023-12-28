Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 784 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Herold Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.6% during the second quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 2,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.3% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.3% during the first quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 2,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.3% during the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APD traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $274.36. The stock had a trading volume of 86,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 968,858. The company has a market cap of $60.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $272.36 and a 200 day moving average of $284.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.33. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $251.63 and a 1 year high of $320.90.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 18.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.83%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Redburn Atlantic cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $317.42.

In related news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $264.42 per share, with a total value of $2,908,620.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 670,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,339,354.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

