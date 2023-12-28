Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Sells 183 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 94,950.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 96,464,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,719,388,000 after purchasing an additional 96,362,586 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 105,280.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,417,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,227,354,000 after buying an additional 54,365,954 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,568,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,220,718,000 after buying an additional 64,875 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,835,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,136,909,000 after buying an additional 2,621,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,538,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $949,669,000 after buying an additional 225,683 shares during the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $97.50. The stock had a trading volume of 217,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,121,743. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $55.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.32. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $76.94 and a 1 year high of $100.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.72.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 87.17%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 9.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Emerson Electric

In related news, Director Arthur F. Golden acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.64 per share, for a total transaction of $256,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,350,242.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Emerson Electric news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai purchased 10,000 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $88.20 per share, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 148,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,101,404.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Golden purchased 3,000 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.64 per share, for a total transaction of $256,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 97,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,350,242.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EMR. KeyCorp began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Vertical Research upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.44.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EMR

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.