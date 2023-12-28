Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Sells 190 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $7,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,715,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 72,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,323,000 after buying an additional 23,100 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter valued at $874,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,860,000 after buying an additional 2,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $231.75. 365,895 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,756,772. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $201.46 and a 52-week high of $256.84.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 102.59%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Don Mcguire sold 2,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.91, for a total value of $568,605.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,937,075.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ADP shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $267.00 target price for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.54.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

