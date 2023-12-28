Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,761 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 140,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,761 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $13,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Trust LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 56.2% in the second quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 80.0% during the second quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 62.0% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 105.5% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of IJR stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $109.68. 1,184,613 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,169,948. The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.09. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $87.32 and a 52 week high of $110.55. The company has a market capitalization of $76.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

