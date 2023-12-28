Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Sells 4,168 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,168 shares during the quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $3,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RTX. Blue Fin Capital Inc. boosted its stake in RTX by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 33,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC lifted its stake in RTX by 36.8% in the third quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 6,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP lifted its stake in RTX by 3.6% in the third quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 14,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in RTX by 47.1% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 254,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,307,000 after buying an additional 81,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC lifted its stake in RTX by 4.4% in the third quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 515,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,090,000 after buying an additional 21,954 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RTX. Bank of America lowered shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of RTX in a report on Monday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of RTX from $100.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RTX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.21.

RTX Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of RTX stock traded up $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $84.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,110,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,777,719. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.82 and a 200 day moving average of $84.10. RTX Co. has a twelve month low of $68.56 and a twelve month high of $108.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.15, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.93.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.60 billion. RTX had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.77%.

About RTX

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

