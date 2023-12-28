Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Sells 500 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Country Trust Bank grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 975.6% during the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 444.4% during the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

In other NextEra Energy news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc purchased 3,097,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.21 per share, with a total value of $74,991,056.04. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,097,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,201,056.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi bought 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $506,515.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at $686,655.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc bought 3,097,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.21 per share, for a total transaction of $74,991,056.04. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,097,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,201,056.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEE traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $60.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,343,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,167,626. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.14 and a 200 day moving average of $64.36. The company has a market cap of $124.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.51. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.15 and a 1 year high of $86.47.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 27.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.47%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Bank of America decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com downgraded NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut NextEra Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.14.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

