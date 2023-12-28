Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Sells 602 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 602 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Bollard Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 537.5% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $75.55. 2,619,245 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,743,457. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $65.57 and a 52 week high of $75.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.26.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

