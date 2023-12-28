Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in APA in the 1st quarter worth about $295,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of APA by 3,173.6% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 17,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 16,566 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of APA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in APA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $328,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in APA by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,362,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,324,000 after purchasing an additional 29,907 shares in the last quarter. 80.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on APA. Benchmark decreased their target price on APA from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of APA from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of APA in a research note on Friday, October 6th. UBS Group lowered their target price on APA from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded APA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.06.

APA Stock Performance

NASDAQ APA traded down $0.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $36.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 895,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,934,850. APA Co. has a 52 week low of $30.67 and a 52 week high of $46.98. The firm has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 3.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. APA had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 92.51%. The business’s revenue was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that APA Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. APA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.49%.

APA Company Profile

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

