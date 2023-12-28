Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 6,526,135 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 35% from the previous session’s volume of 10,018,435 shares.The stock last traded at $3.39 and had previously closed at $3.51.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Bitfarms in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Bitfarms in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Bitfarms from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bitfarms has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.75.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.04). Bitfarms had a negative return on equity of 19.17% and a negative net margin of 49.48%. The company had revenue of $34.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.15 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Bitfarms Ltd. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bitfarms in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Bitfarms in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bitfarms in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bitfarms in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Bitfarms by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 7,596 shares in the last quarter. 15.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

