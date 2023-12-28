BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Acquired by McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 704 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 43 shares during the quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total value of $10,031,481.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 435,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,802,577.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on BLK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Bank of America cut their price objective on BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on BlackRock from $820.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $771.54.

BlackRock Stock Up 0.2 %

BLK stock traded up $1.99 during trading on Thursday, hitting $815.24. 101,603 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 644,949. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $711.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $696.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.33. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $596.18 and a 52-week high of $819.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.34 by $2.57. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 30.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.84 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were paid a $5.00 dividend. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.10%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading

