BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a drop of 63.3% from the November 30th total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MPA opened at $11.59 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.92 and a 200-day moving average of $11.09. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has a 12 month low of $9.87 and a 12 month high of $11.90.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.048 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a yield of 5.07%.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund

In other BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 34,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.94 per share, with a total value of $345,862.30. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,789,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,788,554.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 127,535 shares of company stock worth $1,357,889. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund in the second quarter worth about $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $133,000. Almitas Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund during the 4th quarter worth $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.23% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Pennsylvania income taxes.

Featured Stories

