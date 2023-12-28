BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a drop of 63.3% from the November 30th total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:MPA opened at $11.59 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.92 and a 200-day moving average of $11.09. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has a 12 month low of $9.87 and a 12 month high of $11.90.
BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.048 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a yield of 5.07%.
Insider Transactions at BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund in the second quarter worth about $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $133,000. Almitas Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund during the 4th quarter worth $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.23% of the company’s stock.
About BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund
BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Pennsylvania income taxes.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Ray Dalio keeps adding to this ETF, what’s he thinking?
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- 2 Tech stocks getting bullish upgrades ahead of Q1
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- What to expect from the Q1 earnings reporting cycle
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.