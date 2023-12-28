Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Holdings Lifted by Spirit of America Management Corp NY

Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,550 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the second quarter worth $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Blackstone by 327.1% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 252 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 59.6% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 367 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blackstone Trading Down 0.2 %

BX opened at $132.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.59 and a twelve month high of $133.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $107.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.06. The firm has a market cap of $94.07 billion, a PE ratio of 55.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.50.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.07). Blackstone had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Blackstone’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 134.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on BX shares. HSBC began coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Blackstone from $114.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Blackstone from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 74,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total transaction of $8,002,315.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 985,883 shares in the company, valued at $105,804,963.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 74,565 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total value of $8,002,315.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 985,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,804,963.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total value of $705,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,002.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,965 shares of company stock valued at $11,469,932 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

