Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by Ballast Advisors LLC

Ballast Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 14.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,203 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,533 shares during the period. Blackstone comprises about 1.2% of Ballast Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $2,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,375,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,546,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,848 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 0.4% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 32,309,237 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,003,788,000 after purchasing an additional 115,544 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,495,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,668,954,000 after purchasing an additional 798,734 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,157,334 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,419,249,000 after acquiring an additional 332,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 6.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,081,117 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,216,151,000 after acquiring an additional 790,231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Performance

BX stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $132.85. 649,197 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,799,657. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.59 and a twelve month high of $133.53. The company has a market capitalization of $94.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.07). Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 21.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 140.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 134.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on BX shares. HSBC started coverage on Blackstone in a report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Blackstone in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Blackstone from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Blackstone from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Blackstone currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 74,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total transaction of $8,002,315.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 985,883 shares in the company, valued at $105,804,963.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total value of $705,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,781 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,002.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 74,565 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total transaction of $8,002,315.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 985,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,804,963.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,965 shares of company stock worth $11,469,932 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

