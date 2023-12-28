Blue Fin Capital Inc. Acquires 470 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,413 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the quarter. Stryker makes up 0.8% of Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 692.9% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the second quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Stryker stock traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $300.54. The stock had a trading volume of 83,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,371,540. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $241.65 and a twelve month high of $306.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.17 billion, a PE ratio of 44.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $283.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $284.91.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 47.48%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America raised Stryker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.90.

In other Stryker news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total transaction of $167,476.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,909 shares in the company, valued at $850,242.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total transaction of $167,476.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $850,242.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 56,483 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total value of $16,262,020.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,034 shares in the company, valued at $23,330,498.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,306 shares of company stock worth $16,791,134 over the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

