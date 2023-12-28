Blue Fin Capital Inc. Grows Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,274 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Salesforce by 463.1% during the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,283 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 370.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce in the second quarter worth $202,000. Bank of Hawaii boosted its stake in Salesforce by 89.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 5,282 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 2nd quarter worth about $396,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.58, for a total value of $2,015,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,767,434.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.58, for a total value of $2,015,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,376 shares in the company, valued at $11,767,434.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.23, for a total transaction of $3,063,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,386,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,142,316,682.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 869,048 shares of company stock valued at $200,886,741 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on CRM shares. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $272.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wolfe Research raised Salesforce from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley raised Salesforce from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.61.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CRM

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $0.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $266.36. 490,209 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,466,346. The firm has a market cap of $257.84 billion, a PE ratio of 101.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.24. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.50 and a fifty-two week high of $268.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.82.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Stories

