Blue Fin Capital Inc. Sells 189 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 28.1% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 76,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,570,000 after buying an additional 2,791 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 113,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,084,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 34.3% in the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 12,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $125.27. 75,235 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 468,002. The company has a market cap of $22.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $117.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.91. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $109.87 and a 12 month high of $132.50.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.