Blue Fin Capital Inc. Sells 221 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,391 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. Walmart comprises approximately 1.1% of Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Walmart by 1,490.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 159 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 159,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $24,772,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 230,940,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,795,764,635. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 159,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $24,772,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 230,940,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,795,764,635. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total transaction of $159,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 168,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,913,232.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,479,006 shares of company stock worth $542,170,741. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WMT. StockNews.com cut Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Walmart from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Walmart from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Walmart from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.44.

Get Our Latest Research Report on WMT

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of WMT stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $157.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,089,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,290,895. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.77. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.09 and a 52-week high of $169.94. The stock has a market cap of $425.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.53. The company had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.65 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.