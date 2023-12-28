Bone Biologics Co. (NASDAQ:BBLG) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Bone Biologics Co. (NASDAQ:BBLG – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decline of 92.6% from the November 30th total of 51,600 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 141,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Bone Biologics Stock Up 29.9 %

Shares of Bone Biologics stock traded up $1.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.04. 6,488,301 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,382. The company has a market cap of $2.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.01. Bone Biologics has a 1-year low of $2.91 and a 1-year high of $96.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.93.

Bone Biologics (NASDAQ:BBLG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($4.88) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($24.32) by $19.44. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bone Biologics will post -25.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bone Biologics

Bone Biologics Corporation, a medical device company, focuses on bone regeneration in spinal fusion using the recombinant human protein. The company's NELL-1/DBM, an osteopromotive recombinant protein that provides target specific control over bone regeneration. It also develops NELL-1/DBM Fusion Device for use in spinal fusion procedures in skeletally mature patients with degenerative disc disease at one level from L2-S1.

