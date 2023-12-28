Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) Receives C$43.35 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$43.35.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BLX. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Boralex from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Desjardins raised Boralex from a “buy” rating to a “top pick” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$40.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Boralex from C$49.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Boralex from C$40.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on Boralex from C$43.00 to C$39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th.

Boralex Trading Down 0.3 %

TSE BLX opened at C$33.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.91, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$30.01 and its 200-day moving average is C$32.00. Boralex has a one year low of C$25.40 and a one year high of C$43.43.

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.11) by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$178.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$178.10 million. Boralex had a return on equity of 3.27% and a net margin of 7.11%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Boralex will post 1.1006289 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boralex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Boralex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.96%.

Insider Transactions at Boralex

In other Boralex news, insider Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec bought 55,000 shares of Boralex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$25.79 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,418,450.00. In the last three months, insiders acquired 55,895 shares of company stock worth $1,444,920. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boralex Company Profile

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United States, and the United Kingdom. As of December 31, 2022, the company had interests in 90 wind farms with an installed capacity of 2,584 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; and 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 255 MW.

