Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Position Increased by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 30.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 134,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,622 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up approximately 1.0% of Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $7,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 74.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In related news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner bought 2,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.78 per share, with a total value of $99,560.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 82,672 shares in the company, valued at $4,115,412.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner bought 3,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.86 per share, with a total value of $150,049.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,384 shares in the company, valued at $3,878,702.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher S. Boerner purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.78 per share, for a total transaction of $99,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,672 shares in the company, valued at $4,115,412.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 13,571 shares of company stock valued at $672,994 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on BMY. HSBC raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $68.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.88.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Down 0.1 %

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $51.18. 2,321,216 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,286,246. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $48.25 and a 52 week high of $75.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.81.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.24. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the biopharmaceutical company to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 57.87%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.