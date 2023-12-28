Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. trimmed its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,271 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $7,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,452,000. Goldstein Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 9,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,345 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,654 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 5,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. 74.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on BMY. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $68.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.88.

Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In related news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.81 per share, with a total value of $423,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,768,255. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner acquired 3,071 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.86 per share, for a total transaction of $150,049.06. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,878,702.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.81 per share, with a total value of $423,385.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,768,255. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 13,571 shares of company stock valued at $672,994. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $51.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $48.25 and a 52-week high of $75.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.81. The company has a market capitalization of $104.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.24. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 51.59%. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.87%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the biopharmaceutical company to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

