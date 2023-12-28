Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Stock Holdings Lifted by MBM Wealth Consultants LLC

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 21.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 86,002.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 659,143,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,152,211,000 after acquiring an additional 658,377,716 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 175,584,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,169,778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856,746 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,570,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,919,870,000 after purchasing an additional 858,922 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 69,296,006 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,431,517,000 after purchasing an additional 7,878,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,034,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,489,314,000 after purchasing an additional 225,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In related news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner bought 3,071 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.86 per share, with a total value of $150,049.06. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 79,384 shares in the company, valued at $3,878,702.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner purchased 3,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.86 per share, for a total transaction of $150,049.06. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,878,702.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher S. Boerner acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.78 per share, with a total value of $99,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 82,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,115,412.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 13,571 shares of company stock worth $672,994. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Up 0.3 %

BMY traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.38. The stock had a trading volume of 4,155,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,295,155. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.18. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $48.25 and a 52 week high of $75.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.24. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the biopharmaceutical company to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BMY. TD Cowen cut their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $81.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, William Blair lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.88.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

