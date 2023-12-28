Brokerages Set Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Price Target at $10.23

Shares of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.33.

ALHC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded Alignment Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Stephens assumed coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Alignment Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $7.25 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $19.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st.

In related news, Chairman Joseph S. Konowiecki sold 4,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.90, for a total transaction of $28,898.20. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,188,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,010,503.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Alignment Healthcare news, Director Jeffrey H. Margolis sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 419,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,356,264. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Joseph S. Konowiecki sold 4,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.90, for a total value of $28,898.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,188,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,010,503.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 13,298 shares of company stock valued at $96,650 over the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 3.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,121,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,303,000 after purchasing an additional 322,661 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 12.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 48,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 5,376 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the third quarter worth about $119,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 62.5% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 292,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 112,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 7.7% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 142,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 10,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

ALHC stock opened at $8.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.61. Alignment Healthcare has a twelve month low of $4.88 and a twelve month high of $13.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 1.39.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19). Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 73.02% and a negative net margin of 9.17%. The business had revenue of $456.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.39 million. Analysts predict that Alignment Healthcare will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, Nevada, Arizona, Florida, and Texas.

