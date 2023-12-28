Brokerages Set CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Price Target at $25.00

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of CNO stock opened at $28.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.13. CNO Financial Group has a one year low of $19.95 and a one year high of $28.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $947.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $923.71 million. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 15.74%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CNO Financial Group will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNO Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.39%.

Insider Transactions at CNO Financial Group

In other news, insider Scott L. Goldberg sold 3,768 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $90,432.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 149,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,590,640. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Scott L. Goldberg sold 3,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $90,432.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,590,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John R. Kline sold 5,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.07, for a total value of $155,841.99. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 64,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,752,241.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,197 shares of company stock worth $1,545,089. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CNO Financial Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNO. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 30.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 95.8% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

