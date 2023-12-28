Brokerages Set Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL) PT at $17.25

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.25.

Several research firms have commented on FIHL. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelis Insurance from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Fidelis Insurance in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Fidelis Insurance from $18.00 to $17.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Fidelis Insurance from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th.

Shares of NYSE:FIHL opened at $13.03 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Fidelis Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $11.55 and a fifty-two week high of $15.30.

Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $537.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.00 million. Fidelis Insurance had a net margin of 58.12% and a return on equity of 19.67%. On average, analysts predict that Fidelis Insurance will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FIHL. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Fidelis Insurance in the second quarter worth approximately $795,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Fidelis Insurance in the second quarter worth approximately $1,965,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Fidelis Insurance in the second quarter worth approximately $5,080,000. Prospector Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelis Insurance in the second quarter worth approximately $6,142,000. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Fidelis Insurance in the second quarter worth approximately $1,836,000. 39.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Specialty, Reinsurance, and Bespoke segments. The Specialty segment offers aviation and aerospace, energy, marine, property direct and facultative, and other specialty risk solutions.

