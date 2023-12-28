Brokerages Set Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Target Price at $84.74

Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $84.74.

ROKU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Roku from $100.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Cannonball Research raised Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Loop Capital lowered Roku from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Roku from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th.

Roku Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of ROKU stock opened at $94.23 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.05. Roku has a one year low of $38.26 and a one year high of $108.84.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.91) by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $912.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $856.98 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 25.79% and a negative return on equity of 34.61%. Roku’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.88) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Roku will post -5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Roku

In other Roku news, insider Mustafa Ozgen sold 33,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total value of $3,499,767.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,230.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.69, for a total value of $2,492,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,078,321.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mustafa Ozgen sold 33,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total value of $3,499,767.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,230.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 104,893 shares of company stock worth $10,078,479. 13.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Roku in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Roku by 58.3% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roku during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku during the third quarter worth about $42,000. 69.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The company also provides digital advertising and related services, including the demand-side ad platform and content distribution services, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares; media and entertainment promotional spending services; premium subscriptions services; video and display advertising services; and sells branded channel buttons on remote controls of streaming device.

