Brokerages Set SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) PT at $11.00

SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the four analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.00.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on SFL in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SFL
SFL Stock Performance
NYSE:SFL opened at $11.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.30. SFL has a 1 year low of $8.43 and a 1 year high of $11.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.58. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 0.75.
SFL (NYSE:SFL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The shipping company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $204.89 million for the quarter. SFL had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 13.64%.
SFL Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.68%. This is a boost from SFL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. SFL’s payout ratio is presently 126.58%.
SFL Company Profile
SFL Corporation Ltd., a maritime and offshore asset owning and chartering company, engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. The company operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industries, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil products transportation, container transportation, car transportation, and drilling rigs.
