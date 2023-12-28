Brokerages Set SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) PT at $11.00

SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the four analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on SFL in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in SFL by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,172,492 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $76,249,000 after acquiring an additional 725,910 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SFL by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,080,569 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $56,732,000 after buying an additional 206,027 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SFL by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,926,225 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $37,299,000 after buying an additional 1,988,546 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SFL by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,148,989 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $20,394,000 after buying an additional 568,675 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SFL by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,121,955 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $20,159,000 after buying an additional 242,127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SFL opened at $11.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.30. SFL has a 1 year low of $8.43 and a 1 year high of $11.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.58. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 0.75.

SFL (NYSE:SFL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The shipping company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $204.89 million for the quarter. SFL had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 13.64%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.68%. This is a boost from SFL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. SFL’s payout ratio is presently 126.58%.

SFL Corporation Ltd., a maritime and offshore asset owning and chartering company, engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. The company operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industries, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil products transportation, container transportation, car transportation, and drilling rigs.

