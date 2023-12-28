Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM) Shares Purchased by Sather Financial Group Inc

Sather Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 414,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,998 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management comprises about 1.2% of Sather Financial Group Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Sather Financial Group Inc owned 0.10% of Brookfield Asset Management worth $13,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 180.4% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 35.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on BAM shares. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $37.50 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $50.92 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Asset Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.10.

Brookfield Asset Management Trading Down 0.3 %

BAM stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.31. The stock had a trading volume of 239,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,444,480. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 1-year low of $27.88 and a 1-year high of $40.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.08 and a 200 day moving average of $33.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.31.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $893.00 million for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 91.07% and a net margin of 51.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Asset Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is 105.79%.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

