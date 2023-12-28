BTCS Inc. (NASDAQ:BTCS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BTCS Inc. (NASDAQ:BTCS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,800 shares, an increase of 217.8% from the November 30th total of 27,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 166,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

BTCS Trading Down 4.7 %

NASDAQ BTCS traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.14. 1,220,364 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,874. BTCS has a 52-week low of $0.58 and a 52-week high of $2.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.19.

BTCS (NASDAQ:BTCS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.40 million. BTCS had a negative return on equity of 45.90% and a negative net margin of 347.78%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BTCS will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of BTCS in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

BTCS Company Profile

BTCS Inc focuses on blockchain infrastructure and staking in the United States. The company secures blockchain-infrastructure operations and operates validator nodes on disruptive next-generation blockchain networks. It offers StakeSeeker, a cryptocurrency dashboard and staking-as-a-service platform that allows crypto asset holders to earn rewards by participating in network consensus mechanisms.

