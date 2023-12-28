Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NASDAQ:BRNY) Short Interest Down 97.0% in December

Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NASDAQ:BRNY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 97.0% from the November 30th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NASDAQ:BRNY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.28% of Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BRNY traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.44. 7,570 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,379. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.29. Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF has a 52-week low of $25.48 and a 52-week high of $32.49.

Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF Increases Dividend

About Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.056 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is an increase from Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

The Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (BRNY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that shifts US equity exposure between size and style perceived to be advantageous for the given market phase. Individual securities are selected based on a proprietary quantitative model, using a multi-factor approach.

