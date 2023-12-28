C-Com Satellite Systems (CVE:CMI) Hits New 52-Week High at $1.50

C-Com Satellite Systems Inc. (CVE:CMI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$1.50 and last traded at C$1.40, with a volume of 20248 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.31.
C-Com Satellite Systems Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of C$60.68 million, a P/E ratio of 105.00 and a beta of -0.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.04.
C-Com Satellite Systems Company Profile
C-Com Satellite Systems Inc develops and deploys commercial grade mobile auto-deploying satellite-based technology for the delivery of two-way high-speed Internet, VoIP, and video services into vehicles. The company offers iNetVu, a proprietary mobile auto-deploying antenna for the delivery of satellite-based Internet services into vehicles while stationary virtually anywhere one can drive.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than C-Com Satellite Systems
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- How to invest in vertical farming stocks
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- What is the penalty for excess contributions to an IRA?
- What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
- How to invest in the top grocery stocks
Receive News & Ratings for C-Com Satellite Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C-Com Satellite Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.