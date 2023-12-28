Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Can-Fite BioPharma from $34.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th.

Shares of Can-Fite BioPharma stock opened at $2.20 on Friday. Can-Fite BioPharma has a 1-year low of $1.52 and a 1-year high of $7.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $7.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.40.

Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43). The company had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. Can-Fite BioPharma had a negative net margin of 1,146.62% and a negative return on equity of 143.59%. On average, research analysts expect that Can-Fite BioPharma will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Can-Fite BioPharma stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE:CANF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 56,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Can-Fite BioPharma as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 1.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver inflammatory diseases, and erectile dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate Piclidenoson, which has been completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.

