Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) Shares Gap Down to $3.19

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.19, but opened at $2.97. Canaan shares last traded at $3.00, with a volume of 6,905,182 shares.

Several research firms have issued reports on CAN. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Canaan from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Canaan in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.86 and its 200 day moving average is $2.11.

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.11). Canaan had a negative return on equity of 69.41% and a negative net margin of 154.49%. The firm had revenue of $33.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.00 million. Analysts forecast that Canaan Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Canaan during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Canaan by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 8,290 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canaan in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Canaan by 31,721.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 16,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canaan in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.37% of the company’s stock.

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final mining equipment products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly and distribution of mining equipment and spare parts.

