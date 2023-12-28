Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CADL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CADL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 455,500 shares, a growth of 1,071.0% from the November 30th total of 38,900 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 541,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Candel Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

Candel Therapeutics Trading Down 0.7 %

CADL stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.38. The stock had a trading volume of 97,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,933. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.09. Candel Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.66 and a fifty-two week high of $3.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a current ratio of 4.37.

Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.10). Equities research analysts anticipate that Candel Therapeutics will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Candel Therapeutics by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 7,497 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Candel Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Candel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Candel Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Candel Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,408,000. 18.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Candel Therapeutics Company Profile

Candel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development immunotherapies for the cancer patients. It develops CAN-2409, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of prostate cancer; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of lung cancer, as well as has completed Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of high-grade glioma.

