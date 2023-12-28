Cannabix Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLOZF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Cannabix Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLOZF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,800 shares, a growth of 2,300.0% from the November 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 252,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Cannabix Technologies Trading Up 3.8 %

Cannabix Technologies stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.14. The stock had a trading volume of 70,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,293. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.19. Cannabix Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.12 and a 52-week high of $0.39.

Cannabix Technologies (OTCMKTS:BLOZF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Cannabix Technologies

Cannabix Technologies Inc, a technology company, develops marijuana breathalyzer for employers, law enforcement, workplaces, and laboratories in the United States. It develops tetrahydrocannabinol breath analyzers, a point of care breath testing tool for the rapid detection of recent cannabis use; MS breath sampler; and contactless alcohol breathalyzer, as well as breath collection units.

