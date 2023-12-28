Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $287,000 Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 463 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. Community Trust & Investment Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $567,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.0% in the third quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 54,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $224,000. Finally, PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc. now owns 67,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,010,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter.

VYM stock opened at $111.80 on Thursday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $98.40 and a twelve month high of $112.36. The company has a market cap of $51.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $105.49 and a 200-day moving average of $106.03.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

