Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD) Shares Gap Down to $15.52

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $15.52, but opened at $15.12. Carlyle Secured Lending shares last traded at $15.15, with a volume of 20,961 shares traded.

Carlyle Secured Lending Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $767.44 million, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.75.

Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. The firm had revenue of $42.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.03 million. Carlyle Secured Lending had a net margin of 37.16% and a return on equity of 13.77%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Carlyle Secured Lending Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Carlyle Secured Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.63%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CGBD. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 1,901.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 803,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,491,000 after purchasing an additional 762,877 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,511,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,625,000 after purchasing an additional 182,335 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 8.6% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,683,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,410,000 after purchasing an additional 133,376 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Carlyle Secured Lending by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 488,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,996,000 after acquiring an additional 117,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Carlyle Secured Lending by 99.2% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 160,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 79,733 shares during the last quarter. 21.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carlyle Secured Lending Company Profile

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc is business development company specializing in first lien debt, senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loan unsecured debt, mezzanine debt and investments in equities. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. It targets healthcare and pharmaceutical, aerospace and defense, high tech industries, business services, software, beverage food and tobacco, hotel gamming and leisure, banking finance insurance and in real estate sector.

