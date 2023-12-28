China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRHKY) Short Interest Update

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRHKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,900 shares, a growth of 1,097.8% from the November 30th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 126,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
CRHKY traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $8.25. The company had a trading volume of 15,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,428. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.55. China Resources Beer has a 1 year low of $8.01 and a 1 year high of $16.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.17.
