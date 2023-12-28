China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRHKY) Short Interest Update

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRHKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,900 shares, a growth of 1,097.8% from the November 30th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 126,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

China Resources Beer Price Performance

CRHKY traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $8.25. The company had a trading volume of 15,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,428. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.55. China Resources Beer has a 1 year low of $8.01 and a 1 year high of $16.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.17.

About China Resources Beer

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells beer products in Mainland China. The company offers its products under the Nong Li, Li, Löwen Fruit Beer, and Snow Draft Pure Malt Beer, Snow Xiao Pi Qi brands. The company was formerly known as China Resources Enterprise, Limited and changed its name to China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited in October 2015.

