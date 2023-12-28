Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Bought by Ballast Advisors LLC

Ballast Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 93.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 332 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,052,227 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,389,714,000 after acquiring an additional 54,820 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,085,226 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,321,298,000 after acquiring an additional 42,257 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,038,882 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,222,169,000 after acquiring an additional 52,163 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 565,479 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $963,779,000 after acquiring an additional 9,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 402,002 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $557,774,000 after acquiring an additional 30,788 shares during the last quarter. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 57 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,049.81, for a total value of $116,839.17. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,406,169.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 57 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,049.81, for a total transaction of $116,839.17. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,406,169.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott Boatwright sold 1,423 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,042.02, for a total transaction of $2,905,794.46. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,034 shares in the company, valued at $6,195,488.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,677 shares of company stock worth $9,405,538. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Shares of CMG traded down $15.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2,291.84. The stock had a trading volume of 24,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,410. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,344.05 and a 1-year high of $2,348.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,135.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,018.26. The company has a market cap of $62.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.79, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.33.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $11.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.46 by $0.90. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 45.26%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 44.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,300.00 to $2,225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $2,330.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $1,865.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,400.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,188.19.

View Our Latest Research Report on CMG

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.