Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by HMS Capital Management LLC

HMS Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Chubb accounts for 1.5% of HMS Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CB. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 275.7% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Chubb during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Chubb in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total value of $329,694.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,918,382.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total transaction of $329,694.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,918,382.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total transaction of $3,896,115.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 136,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,803,643.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,128 shares of company stock valued at $8,121,925 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CB traded up $2.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $224.93. The stock had a trading volume of 455,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,814,623. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $183.40 and a 52 week high of $231.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.61.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $14.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 14.26%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 19.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 20.32%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Chubb from $217.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $263.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $269.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Chubb from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.00.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

