Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by HMS Capital Management LLC

HMS Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Chubb accounts for 1.5% of HMS Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CB. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 275.7% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Chubb during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Chubb in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb
In other news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total value of $329,694.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,918,382.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total transaction of $329,694.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,918,382.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total transaction of $3,896,115.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 136,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,803,643.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,128 shares of company stock valued at $8,121,925 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Chubb Stock Performance
Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $14.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 14.26%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 19.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Chubb Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 20.32%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Chubb from $217.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $263.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $269.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Chubb from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.00.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Chubb
About Chubb
Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.
Featured Stories
