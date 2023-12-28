Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Shares Purchased by Marshall Financial Group LLC

Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kendall Capital Management raised its position in Cirrus Logic by 1.7% in the second quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 7,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Cirrus Logic by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 26,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRUS. Loop Capital raised shares of Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.50.

Cirrus Logic Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:CRUS traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $84.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,050. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.02 and a 52-week high of $111.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.62 and a 200-day moving average of $76.63.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.18. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $481.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.28 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processing; boosted amplifiers; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation.

