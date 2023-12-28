City Developments Limited (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

City Developments Limited (OTCMKTS:CDEVY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 3,200.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

City Developments Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CDEVY traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,304. City Developments has a fifty-two week low of $4.32 and a fifty-two week high of $6.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.88.

About City Developments

City Developments Limited (CDL) is a leading global real estate company with a network spanning 112 locations in 29 countries and regions. Listed on the Singapore Exchange, the Group is one of the largest companies by market capitalisation. Its income-stable and geographically-diverse portfolio comprises residences, offices, hotels, serviced apartments, shopping malls and integrated developments.

